Mohamed M’bakui Sentenced

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The uncompromising High Court Judge, Justice Alusine Sesay yesterday sentenced Mr. Mohamed M’bakui and Mohamed Mansaray to a custodial jail term of five years on each count indictment to be served concurrently at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown, with effect from the 22nd April 2013.

The convicts were on Monday 4th May 2018 found guilty on criminal related indictments of twenty six counts out of twenty eight counts and acquitted and discharged on the remaining charges.

In his judgment, Justice Sesay ordered the first convict, Mr. M’bakui to refund the sum of six hundred and ninety eight thousand nine hundred and eighty United States Dollars, the equivalent of three Billion six hundred and fourteen Million Leones paid to him by the complainant, Mr. Malik Mohamed Sarik on two installment and compensate him with the sum of one hundred and fifty Million Leones and at the same time the vehicle in his possession during his arrest must be confiscated by the State.

The second convict Mr. Mohamed Mansaray according to the Judge has already served his jail term of five years and he is to be released at any time by correctional officers whilst Mr. M’bakui will serve eight years on the indictment of attempted murder.

Father Testifies In Son’s Murder Trial

By Fatmata Gbla

Prosecution witness Jaiah Kamara who is the father of the deceased yesterday testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1.in a murder trial.

According to the witness Jaiah Kamara, he recognizes the deceased as his son and the accused Umarr Talib and recalls the incident of 12th March 2018.

On that day, the witness said he sent the deceased to buy him Wax Sheltox and after sometime he was informed that the deceased got into a fist fight with the accused person and he suddenly went there and saw the deceased sitting with blooding oozing out of his head, ear, temple and feet.

The witness said he tried to ask the deceased what went wrong but the deceased was unable to respond to him. He said he saw thick saliva coming out of the deceased mouth which led him to rush him to the Central Police Station where he was issued a medical form and they went to the Connaught Hospital for treatment.

One week later the witness said he went to the Connaught Hospital and they told him that his son had passed away. They went to the Connaught Mortuary and according to the postmortem the deceased died because he was hit with a stone. He also mentioned that even during the burial of the deceased blood was still oozing out of the deceased body. And he later made a statement at the Central Police Station. The accused was arraigned on one count of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence the accused on 12th March 2018 at Oniel Street in Freetown allegedly murdered Mohamed Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to 12th June 2018.