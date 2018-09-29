Money Doublers Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray

Presiding Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 has remanded two accused persons, Abu Bakarr Fofana and Alhaji Bangura to the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for allegedly obtained monies from citizens for doubling.

The two accused persons over the week, made their first appearance in court to answer to two counts preliminary investigation charges ranging from conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretences contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on diverse dates between the 1st and 4th September 2018, at Bamoi Luma, Magbema Chiefdom, Kambia District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone with intent to defraud conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud one Foday Kamara the sum of Twenty Million Leones on the pretext that he (accused) is going to double it for the complainant Foday Kamara to forty Million Leones, knowing same to be false.

During investigations, the accused was arrested with several items of police interest, one old black bag containing one blue and silver color box purported to be money making machine, one old package containing blank white and black papers shaped into money notes.

One vehicle with registration number AOB 020 and physical cash of above One Million are currently being held at the Makeni Police Station to help in the investigations.

The matter will continue today for further hearing.