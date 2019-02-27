“More Trade, Less Aid” …Pres. Bio Emphasizes

By Lansana Fofanah.

President Julius Maada Bio has told development partners that his Government is more determined to work with development partners to promote trade and provide less aid.

Addressing representatives of the different missions and development partners yesterday at State House during the Inaugural meeting of the Presidential Development Partnership Committee (DEPAC), President Bio emphasized on the need for private partnership venture in building the capacities along the priorities outlined in the Medium Term National Development Plan as that will create more employment than relying on aid. “My government wants more trade and less aid. We want to establish a robust and effective private sector to build the capacities along the priorities outlined in the development plan. We believe a strong private sector will advance the resilience of the development process and make our economy less susceptible to shocks,” said the President.

President Bio commended the Minister of Planning and Economic Development for craftily preparing what he described as “the first ever comprehensive national development plan” and that genuine feedback and consensus on issues bordering their partnership from development partners will be immediately addressed.

He described the meeting as timely as it is an opportunity for development partners to have an insight into the Medium Term National Development Plan and the Development Cooperation Framework.

The President affirmed that government will not deviate from identified priorities highlighted in the plan and that the medium term national development plan will address the needs of Sierra Leoneans.

The Chief Minster, Professor David Francis, described the DEPAC as one that will serve as a platform for friends who believe that Sierra Leone now has an opportunity through dialogue and inclusive partnership and the formation of a strong, determined, qualified and experienced team of the New Direction is enough for the government to deliver on set priorities.

In his statement, the United Nations Resident Coordinato, Sunil Saigal, commended the Government for such a meeting which they hope will be first of many of its kind and that DEPAC will become the forum for fruitful engagement through dialogue at strategic level between government and development partners around tropical issues with the objective of arriving at shared positions and agreed actions.

He commended President Bio for swiftly identifying areas of priorities and for instituting a plan that entails the Sustainable Development Goals which has made other countries to emulate the practices of the New Direction.

He hailed the actions of government for developing the country’s human capital through Quality Free Education for all and health delivery services and the robust action of the government to end rape and sexual violence.

World Bank Country Manager, Gayle Martin praised the government for recovering the economy of the country that was in dire situation adding that the successful implementation of the Treasury Single Account and other key priorities would have been a daunting one for any government. “Your government has taken important steps to restore macro-economic stability such as elimination of fuel subsidies, reducing duty waivers and tax exemptions and rolling out the Treasury Single Account. These measures have been instrumental in bringing additional revenues from MDAs into the budget with strong expenditure controls,” she said.