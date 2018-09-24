Morocco, Sierra Leone Call For Stronger Integration Of African Nations

Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and his Sierra Leonean counterpart Alie Kabba have called for stronger integration of African nations.

In a joint statement issued after talks between the two foreign ministers, they underlined the need for increased regional integration as key factor for the development of trade and common prosperity.

In this regard, they called for strengthening Morocco’s institutional links with the West African region.

Kabba praised Morocco’s vision and role for the emergence of an integrated, developed, stable and prosperous Africa, hailing the kingdom’s willingness to share its expertise and know-how in technical cooperation.

He also thanked Morocco “for all actions and initiatives of solidarity with the Sierra Leonean people during difficult time.”

For his part, Bourita commended the success of the political alternation in Sierra Leone, which was marked by the organization of free and democratic elections.

He also assured his Sierra Leone’s peer of Morocco’s support for the programs and projects initiated by the government of Sierra Leone in the field of economic and social development.

During these talks, the two ministers reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further strengthening it in all areas of common interest.

They vowed to give strong impetus to bilateral ties during the next meeting of the Joint Commission for Morocco-Sierra Leone Cooperation, which will be held at its third session, emphasizing the role of the private sector in the promotion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.