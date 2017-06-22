Mother Jailed For Child Cruelty

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice Bintu Alhadi yesterday sentenced one Fatmata Sesay to eighteen months imprison with hard labour for roasting her seven -year-old biological daughter’s hands leading to cruelty.

After a Preliminary Investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court on the 10th April 2017, the accused appeared before Justice Alhadi on one count indictment of child cruelty contrary to Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Sierra Leone 1960 as amended.

The particulars of offence state that the convict, a mother of the seven year old girl child and resident of 21 First Street, Kissy in Freetown on the 25th September 2016 willfully assaulted and roasted the victim’s hands.

In summary of the trial evidence in court, the convict was on the above date after receiving a complaint from the child’s aunt of stealing Ninety thousand Leones (Le 90,000), the convict bought some cooking oil heated it up and then poured the hot oil on the seven year old girl’s hands.

As a result of the convict act, the seven year old girl sustained severe burns and caused her deformity to both hands.

The accused who pleaded guilty to the offence, in her defence, told the court that she wanted to teach her daughter a lesson so that she (the victim) would be content with whatever would be provided for her (victim) in the future rather than stealing.

The convict went on to tell the court that she did the act out of frustration, because the child’s (victim) father had neglected them and she (convict) was not financially viable to look after the kid.