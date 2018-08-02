Mother Testifies In Court

By Fatmata Gbla.

Prosecution witness Hannah Yankson yesterday testified before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 that she recognized the accused person, Larry Gbao as her former colleague and do recall 2nd January 2018.

On that day the witness said she was taking her bath whilst the victim was in the dining and she had the victim phone rang. After sometime the witness said she came out from the bathroom and did not see the victim. She called her phone several times but the victim did not pick up.

On the following day, the witness said she didn’t see her daughter (victim) for two days. As a mother she got worried and went to the Adelaide Street Police Station. The witness said she later got information that her daughter was at home. She came home and asked her daughter where she came from but her daughter refused to speak to her.

She then called the police to interrogate her daughter but her daughter refused to say anything until they finally took her to the police station.

The witness said she went through her daughter’s phone only to see a message from her daughter telling her friend that the accused person was the one who harbored her.

She then went to the Eastern Police Station and made a statement and the accused was later invited by the police.

According to the particulars of offense the accused, Larry Gbao on 2nd January 2018 at New Castle Street, Kissy in Freetown sexually touched a child under the age of 18 to wit 16 years.

The matter was adjourned to 8th August 2018.