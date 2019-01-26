MP Complains EcoBank

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Member of Parliament for Constituency 100, Pujehun district, under the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Hon. Dickson Momoh Rogers yesterday in the Well of Parliament complained EcoBank Sierra Leone Limited for shortages detected in bundles of money received by customers at the bank. Hon. Dickson Rogers raised the issue pursuant to Parliamentary Standing Order 23. “This has been a normal practice of not only EcoBank, but other commercial banks in Sierra Leone,” Hon. Rogers confirmed.

He called on the Committee on Finance in Parliament to treat the issue seriously as it is not only affecting MPs, but other citizens who do withdrawals from several commercial banks.

Other issues relating to criminal acts by unknown persons using the names of some members of Parliament to dupe and extort money from unsuspecting citizens and genuine investors in the country were also raised.

This issue of fraud was disclosed in the well of Parliament by Hon. Joseph Abdul Bash Kamara of Constituency 084, Bo district,

This view was confirmed by Members of Parliament present who had gone through similar embarrassment at the EcoBank; a practice which was buttressed by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abass Bundu who is also a victim of fraudsters.

The Speaker took the issues raised seriously and assured members that the House will invite those that are concerned, including mobile network operators to answer to some questions from Honorable Members.

The Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma supported the Speaker’s statement and called for the re-registration of mobile SIM cards for all.

This, according to Hon. Nyuma, will help to track down those who impersonate people that hold positions in the country.