MP Petitions SLPP

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda yesterday adjourned the petition matter filed by an aspiring Member of Parliament under the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) in the Moyamba District, Hon. Edward Stile Jengo against the Chairman, Secretary General and Edward George of the (SLPP) Party and the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Southern Regional Commissioner Bo District as defendants for ruling today.

The matter was brought before the court on application seeking for the following orders, (1) a declaration that the plaintiff is the rightful winner and person entitled to the Parliamentary symbol of the SLPP Party for Constituency 097 pursuant to Constituency Election held on the 6th January 2018, (2) an interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from holding out the 5th defendant and/or anyone other than the plaintiff as the winner of the Parliamentary symbol for the above constituency for the party pending the hearing and determination of the application.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Lawyer A. Showers told the court that he relied on the entire contents on the notice of motion dated 18th January 2018 with the following exhibits supported documents, identity card, last (SLPP) payment receipt of the plaintiff and the (SLPP) 1995 Constitution as gazetted by Government Notice No.240 rules of 2005 and the guide lines assessment for awarding (SLPP) symbols to aspiring candidate for (MPS) dated 2nd January 2018.

He submitted that the (SLPP) is a political party registered by the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) pursuant to Act No.3 of 2002 charged with the responsibility of regulating registered political parties’ conduct.

Lawyer Showers submitted that Section 24 of the (PPRC) Act expressly set out the criteria political parties follow in awarding symbols, also Clause 4f paragraph 6 of the SLPP Constitution of 2005 state the same.

This according to Counsel, the first and second defendants failed to comply with and failure to comply with the above Act provision means that the guidelines under which the symbol for March election by SLPP were breached.

In reply, Lawyer counsel for the SLPP, Anthony Brewah, on behalf of the 1,2 &5 defendants submitted that the procedure in which the (SLPP) party National Electoral Council awarded symbols to aspiring candidates for Members of Parliament is in compliance with the (SLPP) 2005 Constitution.

He said there is no evidence that the plaintiff is the winner of the above constituency in Moyamba, and that the protest of the plaintiff came about his loss.

Lawyer Brewah said if the relief sought by the plaintiff is granted it will validate the (32) constituency in the country, as the party is in conformity with democracy and not contravene any laws.

He urged the court not to grant the injunction but to discharge the matter pursuant to Section 62 of the Public Election Act 2012 and Section 35 (2) of the Sierra Leone national constitution of 1991.

Counsel for the 3rd and 4th defendant, Lawyer B.E.T. Cummings asked the court to be reluctantly in granting the orders in the plaintiff motion in granting injunction preventing the defendants from performing their pubic duties.

Lawyer Cummings anchored her submissions on the Former Vice President Chief Samuel Samsumana Supreme Court matter of 2015.

The plaintiff in cross examination by Lawyer A.Y. Brewah confirmed that there was an emergency meeting held by the SLPP NEC for the assessment of symbol awards which he was part of.