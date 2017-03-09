MPs Approve 5 Billion Leones Loan Agreement

By Lansana Fofanah………………………..

Members of Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved the loan agreement between the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Company (SLPMC) which was laid in the Well on the 1st of March 2017.

Speaking in the Well, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development (MoFED), Momoh Vandi said that the loan agreement will enable SLPMC to supply local produce rice to the Prisons Department, the Sierra Leone Police Force and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces.

Mr. Vandi said that the aim of this loan which is Five Billion Leones is a step towards promoting local content policy as ten percent of the amount will be used to purchase locally produced rice.

Mr. Vandi said that the term of the condition is 24 months grace period and after which, six hundred and fifty million Leones will be paid quarterly into the consolidated account number 1100501 at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

Hon. Sidikie Bashiru of the Opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) said that he considers the agreement as a loan between government and government because, SLPMC is an institution created by government after the collapse of the Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board (SLPMB)

Hon. Bashiru said that the budget of SLPMC should have been improved rather than providing a loan which is at no cost and no collateral, and he considers it as a subsidy which is unfair.

Hon. Bashiru said that the loan if utilized properly will ensure that Prison, Police and the Armed Forces are supplied by a local institution which was not the case as Lebanese tycoons have been exploiting the trade.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Leonard S. Fofanah said that this is an assignment given by the government to SLPMC to see if they can succeed where SLPMB collapsed.

Hon. Fofanah said that the loan is not controversial in any form as the Ministry of Trade and Industry is willing to promote local content by providing loans to small scale businesses.

The Chairman of Trade Committee in Parliament, Hon. Francis Alieu Kai Samba of the Opposition SLPP said that the Ministry of Trade and Industry serves as an oversight and monitoring body thereby ensuring that the money is spent in the right direction.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo of the Ruling All Peoples Congress said that SLPMC has an agricultural component which will ensure that they succeed, and this loan will provide employment for local farmers who now realize that there is an established market where their produce can be sold.

Hon. IB Kargbo said that local content policy cannot succeed if the necessary arrangements are not put in place.

Hon. Komba Koedoyoma of the Opposition SLPP said that local farmers have not been able to produce enough for their communities, and if SLPMC targets ten percent of supply from locals, that will add more hunger as they will prefer selling their rice to SLPMC thereby depriving the communities of basic food.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Bundu said that the loan is meant to enable SLPMC to stand on its own.

Hon. Bundu also added that contractors are very expensive and cannot be audited. But with the approval of this loan, SLPMC will be able to work in conformity with the government.

Hon. Bundu said that the ten percent is a market strategy to encourage farmers to put more seriousness into farming.