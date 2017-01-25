MPs Approve 5 Presidential Nominees

By Lansana Fofanah……………………………………..

Members of Parliament yesterday approved five presidential nominees in the Well of the House.

Speaking on the motion, the Chairman of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, Hon. Ibrahim Bundu said that the nominees were interviewed on the 19th and 20th January, 2017 based on their qualifications and experience in relation to the position they will be holding.

Hon. Ibrahim Bundu said that the Committee has no doubt over the quality of the nominees presented as their track record in public service remains impeccable.

They are; Mr. Sulaiman Kabba Koroma (Chairman National Commission for Privatization), Dr. Mrs. Nimata Walker (Chairman Teaching Hospital Complex Administration Board), Dr. Zubairu Ahmad Kalokoh (Chairman Sierra Leone Electricity Water Regulation Commission), Mr. Sidi Alieu Bakarr (Board Member Electricity Distribution Supply Authority EDSA) and Mr. Ann Brega Johansen, Board Member EDSA

Making his contribution in the Well, Hon. Sidiki Bashiru of the Opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) said that he has not been contributing to the approval of Presidential Nominees in the past because, they have not been performing well in their given tasks.

Hon. Bashiru said that he was forced to participate because of Lawyer Sulaiman Kabba Koroma who has left indelible foot prints at the National Revenue Authority (NRA) where he served in various capacities and rose to the rank of Board Chairman.

Hon. Rosaline Smith of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) said that the appointment of Mr. Ann Brega Johansen as EDSA Board Member is timely as LEOCEM where he is Managing Director is the highest consumer of electricity.

Hon. Rosaline Smith said that Mr. Johansen is well respected in the Kanikay Community where he has been sponsoring development activities.

Admonishing the nominees, Paramount Chief Bai Kru Kanagbaro Sanka 111 said that nominees should not serve partisan interest but the interest of the people they are meant to serve.

Paramount Chief Kanagbaro called on the New Chairman of National Commission for Privatization, Sulaiman Kabba Koroma to scrutinize contractors before awarding contracts as that goes a long way to destroy the development of the country.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. SBB Dumbuya said that he has known Dr. Nimata Walker for fifty years in the educational field.

The Speaker described Dr. Walker as fearless and tenacious and a special woman that never fails in her undertakings.

They were all unanimously approved by the whole House.