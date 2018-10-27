MPs Approve IMC Chairman, Others

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Members of the Sierra Leone House of Parliament yesterday unanimously approved six Presidential nominees including the Independent Media Commission Chairman, Mr. George Khoryama and five others appointed by President Julius Maada Bio to serve in different positions within the public service.

The proposed nominees were after going through a previous interview before the Parliamentary Public Service Committee on Presidential Appointments, presented in the Well of Parliament on a motion proposed by the Leader of Government Business, Honorable Sidie M. Tunis for adoption and approval.

Addressing the House, Hon. Sidi Tunis said that the nominees were grilled based on their given task, academic qualifications and experience and said that he had no doubt that they would live up to the expectations of Sierra Leoneans.

Members of Parliaments described the IMC Chairman as someone who has served in the journalism profession for many years and that they believe Mr. Khoryama has what it takes to sanitize the Commission and strengthen the media landscape.

He was called on by MPs not to only be levying fines on defaulters but making sure that the Commission performs the expected tasks.

The following nominees were approved;

Mr. Sidique Abu Bakar Wai proposed Ambassador to Washington DC, Mrs. Doreen Fox member Public Service Commission, Mr. George Taylor member Board of Directors Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB), Mr. Nyakeh Amara Board of Directors National Minerals Agency (NMA) and Mr. Sulaiman Kaikai Board of Directors SLCB.