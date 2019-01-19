MPs Approve Labour Laws

By Jane B. Mansaray.

As government set to protect and promote workers within and outside Sierra Leone, Honorable Members of Parliament yesterday agreed to approve a government motion on the conventions of labour laws.

The conventions which were laid in the well of Parliament on the 4th December 2018 for ratification including Convention 97 which deals with the migration for emploment revised 1949, convention 143 deals with migrant workers (supplementary provisions) 1949, convention 155 deals with occupational safety and health 1981, Convention 187 deals with the promotional framework for occupational safety and health and recommendation 2006 and maritime labour convention of 2006.

Highlighting the importance of the conventions in the well of Parliament, the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mr. Mohamed Lansana Dumbuya said he is aware of the rapid movement of Sierra Leoneans for employment and greener pasture out of the country but assured that the conventions interest is to help protect employees and employers relationship with the help of the Ministry with the labour laws.

He said if ratified and domesticated they would help the International Labour Organisation (ILO) rules and regulations given to the world and at the same time strengthening legal frame work binding workers and migrant welfare especially in the areas of employment agreement, wages and safety etc.

The Parliamentary Committee on Labour deputy chair, Honorable Kusan Sesay of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) said the conventions are important and not controversial but of help to Sierra Leonean youths particularly those in Kwait, Libiya and Algeria.

Members of Parliament including Honorable Dickson Rogers of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) applauded the conventions and cautioned the ministry to take care in the implementation and monitoring of labour laws in the best interest of workers and the nation.