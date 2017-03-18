MPs Approve Loan Agreement

By S. U. Thoronka……………………….

MPs yesterday unanimously ratified two loan agreements totaling UD$53.89 for the rehabilitation and extension of the Bo-Kenema electricity distribution system.

Introducing the motion in Parliament yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Momoh Vandi gave a brief overview of the Dodo Hydro Dam which he said was constructed by the Chinese Government in the early part of the 70s to supply both Kenema and Bo a distance of about 42 miles.

The Minister noted that the project will benefit the people of Bo and Kenema and the communities within the distribution line including Blama, Gerehun, Dodo, and Yamandu with a population of about 600,000.

Given the importance of the agreement in meeting the energy needs of the people of Bo and Kenema including some towns along the transmission lines, the Deputy Minister of Finance urged MPs to ratify the agreement.

He opined that the two cities have grown tremendously over the years and that most of its inhabitants are outside the power grid, adding that about 75% of customers are without electricity. He said distribution and installation system of both cities is affected due to obsolete equipment and that the project intends to construct new sub-stations.

SLPP Member of Parliament, Honourable Foday Rado Yokie of Constituency 068 in the Bo district expressed delight while at the same time informed colleague MPs that the project would be a welcome idea for both Bo and Kenema inhabitants.

He said the mega watts produced by the Dodo hydro could not supply both Bo and Kenema then, as a result the SLPP government had to increase the supply from 4-6 mega watts. He expressed his disappointment over the omission of the rate of interest to be paid and the terms and conditions of the payment of the principal loan amount.

Honourable Sidi M. Tunis of Minority Whip and Acting Deputy Minority Leader said considering the amount of investment in the energy sector, a lot more needs to be done as there is rampant blackout in the Freetown.

Honourable Swahilo Koroma in his contribution to the debate suggested to Parliament that agreements of such nature should in future involve the participation of the relevant oversight committee for their input especially on how such loans should be repaid. He said a good number of transmitters are not capable of producing the necessary electricity to most of the hotels in Bo Town to boost tourism.