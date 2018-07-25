MPs Approve Presidential Nominees

By Lansana Fofanah.

Members of Parliament yesterday approved seventeen Presidential nominees including Dr. Sarah F. Bendu for the position of Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration.

Making his contribution, Hon. Abu Bakarr Foday Sillah of the opposition All People’s Congress described Dr. Sarah Bendu as a notable character for service delivery and a woman of substance that continues to prove her clean track record which has made her secured another major appointment from in the new administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

Hon. Sillah called on other members to clearly distinguish politics from policies as they are being appointed to be policy makers and not to manifest their political affiliation with their daily operations.”People were crying for change and His Excellency has really manifested his desire to create that change by retaining the services of a fine woman like Dr Bendu”, he said.

Hon. Hassan Sesay also of the APC party lauded Dr. Bendu’s efforts in advocating for the rebranding of SLRSA which is largely due to her sound academic background. He called on Dr. Bendu to take serious the challenges of sea safety which is of a national concern.

Hon. Dixon Rogers of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party called on the nominees not to discriminate against anyone in terms of service delivery as they are now public servants.

Hon Paul Samba of the APC in Constituency 035 in the Biriwa Chiefdom described President Bio as the luckiest for having the chance to serve as Head of State for the second time. He called on the President to consider SLPP supporters in Biriwa who fought hard in that chiefdom to make sure that the party secured significant votes in the last elections.

The leader of the National Grand Coalition, Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella said that Dr. Bendu should focus on his fishing chiefdom in improving the standards of those living there.

He called on all the nominees to work in the interest of Sierra Leoneans as they now have the will to either make or break the dream of the President.