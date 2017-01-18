MPs Hail President Koroma

By Lansana Fofanah……………………..

Parliament yesterday resumed for the year 2017 with heaps of praises for His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

The commendations came in the wake of the speech which he delivered on the 15th December 2017 during the State Opening of Parliament.

In his contribution, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) noted that since the President took power in 2007, his ambition has always been to transform the country into a developed nation, prioritizing the issue of water, electricity and infrastructure.

“Sierra Leone was considered as the darkest nation in the world…The President embarked on improving the water fall in Bumbuna which has now seen major improvement in the energy sector,” he said.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said that the President upon realizing massive gap in state administration, encouraged investors leading to the commencement of the operations of African Minerals and London Mining both of which boosted the economy of the country. “I thank the President for being bold enough to admit that the effect of Ebola has affected the economy. Only brave leaders admit such and that has helped greatly in putting all hands on deck to solve the problem and now there is a projection from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country is now getting back to normalcy, ”he added.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo commended President Koroma for improving the tourism and health sectors, describing those legacies as “indelible”.

The Paramount Chief Member of Parliament for Kono district, PC Fasuluku said that in the past, travelling from Matotoka to Kono took more than five hours long. But with the massive effort of the President, he noted, one can now travel less than two hours as the road has been constructed.

Hon. Fasuluku appealed to the President to pay more attention to the activities of youths in the country.

Hon. Mohamed Tholley praised President Koroma for giving more attention to education but noted however that the method of recruitment of teachers is unsatisfactory.

Hon. Mohamed Tholley said that there has not been much stride in the agricultural sector as some MPs even now eat imported rice instead of locally produced rice.