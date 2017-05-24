MPs Ratify Water Bill

By S. U. Thoronka………………………………….

Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously passed into law the Bill entitled the Sierra Leone Water Company Act, 2017 after it had gone through the Committee Stage and Third Reading. The Act is geared towards providing safe drinking water for both inhabitants in Freetown and the Provinces.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Member of Parliament representing Bo District, Mohamed Thorley quoting from the appropriate Parliamentary Standing Order urged the House to summon the Minister of Education, Science and Technology Dr. Minkailu Bah with immediate effect to explain allegations related to examination malpractices.

Rumors abound that during the just concluded National Primary School Examination (NPSE), one question paper was shared among three pupils.

It is expected that the Minister would appear in Parliament to answer to queries from MPs any time soon.