“Mr. Salone” Stranded In Freetown

The winner of last year’s “Mister Sierra Leone” contest, Ibrahim Mansaray has been invited by the organizers of the “Mister Africa International” contest to take part in the contest in Lagos, Nigeria on 28th November, 2018. Mr. Mansaray told the Global Times yesterday that he was in need of sponsorship to enable him take part in the contest in Nigeria.

“I need someone to just buy me a return air ticket to Lagos which is about US$800…I have asked the Ministry of Tourism to support me but they are so far reluctant to do so…Someone has contacted Mercury International on my behalf for sponsorship…We are still waiting for a response from the leading betting company in the country”, Mr. Mansaray told the Global Times yesterday.

Twenty eight African countries have so far agreed to make part in the contest in Lagos, Nigeria.

All efforts to contact the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs proved unsuccessful last night.