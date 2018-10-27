Murder Goes To High Court

By Fatmata Gbla.



Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 has committed 34-year -old Ansu Fofanah to the High Court for the alleged murder of his four-year-old son, Lamin Francis Fullah.

According to the Magistrate, the prosecution called three witnesses, two factual and one formal, who testified in court and gave evidence on the alleged murder. Because of the serious nature of the alleged murder, he therefore committed the matter to the High Court.

The accused person was before the court on one count of murder, contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Ansu Fofanah on 9th September 2018 at 55 Gassama Street, Calaba Town in Freetown, murdered his four-month-old son, Lamin Francis Fullah, by hitting him severally against a rock.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing.