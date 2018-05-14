Murder Of Abdul Mustapha… Gov’t Grants Inquest

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Charles Francis Margai has, in a letter dated 10th May, 2018 informed the Head of the Mustapha Family that, his request for an Inquest into the murder of Abdul Naffieu Mustapha has been granted.

In a letter dated 26th April 2018, Mr. Shamsu Mustapha requested the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to set up an Inquest into the brutal murder of their brother who was a senior employee at NRA.

The late Abdul Mustapha was believed to have been murdered by a former bodyguard attached to the former President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma at State House.

The former government refused to set up an Inquest into the brutal murder of Mr. Abdul Mustapha despite several requests.

A family spokesman told the Global Times last night that they were happy that, finally, they will get justice from the state.