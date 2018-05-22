Murder Suspect Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded Umarr Talib Kamara at the Male Correctional Centre for murder contrary to law.

According to the Police file, the accused Umarr Talib Kamara who was a friend of the deceased Mohamed Kamara went into an argument over a radio program.

When the accused person asked the deceased what he was listening to, the deceased replied that he was listening to the accused girlfriend which drove the accused person to anger and a bitter argument ensued which led the accused to chase the deceased. The accused person was unable to resist the provocation to anger. He pelted stone at the deceased and the deceased became unconscious. He was rushed to the Connaught Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The accused was arraigned on one count of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person Umarr Talib Kamara on Monday 12th March 2018 at Oneil Street in Freetown allegedly murdered Mohamed Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to 28th May 2018.

Accused Remanded For Unlawful Possession

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 Pademba Road yesterday remanded an accused person Mustapha Mahid at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for unlawful possession of cannabis sativa contrary to Section 59 48 (1) and Section 59 (1) (ii) of Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person Mustapha Mahid on Tuesday 16th May, 2018, at Metchem Junction, Goderich in Freetown was found in possession of Eighty Eight (88) wraps of cannabis stream without lawful authority

Statement of offense contravention of requirement under section 17 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001, to wit possession of Pharmaceutical drugs without license contrary to section 59(I) (a) (ii) of Pharmacy and drugs act 2001.

Particulars of offense state that the same accused person on the same date was found in possession of Pharmacy drugs to wit sixty nine (69) tablets without license or reasonable excuse.

The matter has been adjourned to the 25th May, 2018, for further hearing.