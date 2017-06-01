Murder Suspects Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla…………………….

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara yesterday remanded two accused persons, Samuel Samura and Abubakarr Kamara at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for murder contrary to law.

The accused persons were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy to commit a murder and murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Samuel Samura and Abubakarr Kamara on Sunday 28th August 2016 at Frederick Street, Freetown, Sierra Leone conspired together with other persons unknown to murder the deceased, Ishmael Suma.

The matter was adjoined to the 8th April 2017.