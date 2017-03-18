Murder Weapon Produced In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray………………………..

As the Preliminary Investigation continues into the alleged murder of the the former Chief of Defense Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, Retired Samuel Omar Williams, Police yesterday produced and tenderED a shot gun, other military items and phones as exhibits in relation to the matter.

In his testimony before the presiding Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara, the witness Detective Police Constable (DPC) 9389 Samuel Mansaray attached to the Crime writers office at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters on Pademba Road in Freetown said he recalled on the 17th February 2017 on duty at the said office when (DPC) 12057 Koroma B. brought in the following exhibit items for registration and safekeeping.

According to the witness, the following items including (1) old shot gun (hunting gun), (1) boot, (1) old purse containing nails (17) led pallet recover during postmortem, empty (AA) shot gun shell and phones with Africell and Sierratel Sim cards.

The witness continued that he took possession of the exhibit items and registered them in the court records book with serial No. RCE 18/2017.

The four accused persons including Ibrahim Kalokoh, Festus Mansaray, Alhaji Steven Bangura and Alpha Umaru Jalloh were answering to four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery, murder and robbery with aggravation contrary to law.

The particulars of offense state that the accused on a date between the 1st and 22nd December, 2016 at various addresses in Bai Bureh Road and Devil Hole, Waterloo in Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

On the other counts, the accused were alleged to have on the same date at Devil Hole robbed the deceased of various items of total value of fifty six Million three hundred and fifty five thousand Leones, and murdered the Retired Lieutenant General.

Three formal witnesses including the Police Exhibits Clerk have testified in the matter. State Counsel Lawyer A.J.M. Bockarie is prosecuting the matter.

The matter was adjourned to the 23rd March, 2017 for further hearing.

The accused were remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre attending proceedings.