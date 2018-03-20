Musa Tarawally Endorses Maada Bio

The Leader and Presidential candidate of CDP (Citizens Democratic Party), Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally has officially endorsed the candidature of the SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio.

In a Press Statement issued on Saturday 17th March, 2018 Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally said, “As Leader and Presidential candidate of the CDP, I firmly endorse Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio, the Presidential candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to be the next President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. I call on all our members, supporters, sympathizers and all well-meaning Sierra Leoneans of voting age to solidly vote for Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio on 27th March, 2018”.

Since the final results of the Presidential election were announced last Tuesday, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally has been the first Presidential candidate to openly endorse one of the two Presidential candidates left in the race.

Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally served as Minister of State South, Minister of Internal Affairs and later Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment in the APC led government of Ernest Bai Koroma.

A spokesman for Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has described Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally as “a true patriot”.