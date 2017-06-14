Muslims Remember Ambassador Siray Timbo

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara



Muslim groups across the country last Sunday 11th June 2017 offered special prayers for the late Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ambassador Siray Alpha Timbo and the former President of the United Council of Imams in Sierra Leone, Alhaji Y.D. Kamara of blessed memory during the Fourth National Quranic Memorization Competition organized by the Foundation of Islamic Information (FOISIL) at the Fourah Bay College campus.

This year’s Quranic competition coincided with the establishment of An Arabic Language Department at FBC.

This year’s competition brings in four regions of Sierra Leone to compete in the memorization of the whole Quran and half of the Quran.

According to the Director of FOLSIL, Alhaji Abdul Latiff Kargbo the winner of the whole Quran recitation will qualify to represent Sierra Leone at the Dubai International Holy Quran Award 2018.

He said Amadu Wurie Jalloh won last year’s Quranic competition and he is currently in Dubai as Sierra Leone’s representative of this year’s International Quran Board.

A senior official of FOISIL, Alhaji Ibrahim Jalloh Bah who is also the President of the Sierra Leone National Union in UAE Dubai said the late Amb. Siray Alpha Timbo was someone who stood firm to ensure that the National Quran Memorization competition received both national and international recognition. He said the late Ambassador is one of the founding fathers of FOISIL.

Prior to the Quranic competition, FOISIL recognized certain media houses and individuals for their contribution over the years towards the promotion of ideals of Islam.

After the competition, the Chief Judge, Sheikh Farouk Adam Bah announced the result of the following category the Whole Quran First position went to Mohamed B. Sowe of Western Area. A trip to Dubai, US$1000 cash and a brand new Techno phone and one Osman Jalloh who came second won Le3m and Techno mobile phone while Alimu Bah Western Area came third and won Le1.5m while the fourth to eight positions received Le500,000 each.