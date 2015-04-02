MY TAKE: THANK YOU VERY MUCH PRESIDENT ERNEST BAI KOROMA – for waking the comatose/dormant green giant!

By Dr. Thomas B. R. Yormah

On Saturday 21 March, 2015 after my usual once-a-week morning game of squash I drove through downtown Freetown to pick up a few essentials only to discover a huge parking congestion within the area I normally park to do my shopping. While trying to find out the reason for this unusual occurrence I noticed a lot of people and activity around the Headquarter office of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP); from a distance I could see a lot of people and activity especially in the top floor conference hall. I then called a friend who is usually more current to find out what was happening. His reply almost knocked me down: “it’s a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party – called to discuss the sacking of VP Sam Sumana by President Ernest Bai Koroma”. Not a member of NEC I understood why I was not invited and also why I did not know about this very important meeting. My knee-jack reaction was to shout “P-r-a-i-s-e the Lord”! After that expression of happiness I suddenly felt sad. My happiness arose from the realisation that the peace and unity that had hitherto eluded us seem to have been achieved by the singular unprecedented action of President Koroma in sacking Vice President Sumana and replacing him with Ambassador Foh. I am told a good number of members of those warring factions who had vowed not to step feet in the party office for fair of being molested were at the NEC meeting that day, which I consider a very pleasant development. What also warmed my heart was the united stance the SLPP parliamentary group and the so-far-known potential flag-bearer contestants took in support of the outcome of the NEC meeting. My sadness was as a result of the realisation that as a responsible party we had pitifully failed to use our internal resources and institutions to comprehensively resolve disagreements among our members thereby sending a very disturbing signal to the electorate. How can a party that cannot resolve its internal squabbles expect the electorate to entrust the whole country to them to manage? This piece derives its title from the strange combination of these opposing emotions.

I am a member of the Technical Facilitation Team (TFT) – evolved from the Campaign for National Unity (CNU) – charged with the unenviable task of reconciling the warring factions, broker a durable peace through a National Peace Conference and thereby position the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) as a credible, robust and attractive alternative to the ruling All People’s Congress (APC). I will not attempt here to preempt the report of our Team but it should suffice to say that haven tried for about 9 months to painstakingly manage the peace process with a measure of success on various fronts – especially in Parliament and at the National Office, the key teething challenge we had was in putting modalities in place for convening a meeting of the NEC within the Ebola space. This challenge now seems to have been addressed. Hitherto I have been an “intellectual politician” who, while perched in my comfort zone up the ivory tower at Mount Aureol used to observe, critique and proffer advice in the form of newspaper articles and/or social media posts. The hands-on implementation of my advice was then left to “practical politicians” on the ground. However, I decided to take up this national assignment because of my deep-seated commitment to democratic governance founded on the premise that no healthy liberal democracy can flourish/thrive without a robust opposition to checkmate the government. According to Ian Shapiro (Sterling/Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Yale University) the value of democracy comes primarily from its potential to limit domination (i.e. “one-partyism” – my emphasis) and thus opines that “democracy is an ideology of opposition as much as it is one of government”.

In his “Sierra Leone: democracy without opposition”, Sankara Kamara (http://pambazuka.org/en/category/features/86500) had this to say: “Democracy, they say, takes root by thriving in an emporium of ideas, where an active opposition exists to probe and check government at all times. Sierra Leone is a country in which the main opposition party, the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), only functions during presidential elections. Once presidential elections come and go, the country’s main opposition party practically ceases to function, enabling the president to rule unchecked, just like an unelected head of state (‘a King’ – the addition/emphasis is mine!”. Please note that Sankara Kamara published this piece on 07/03/2013 almost exactly 2 years before the present imbroglio arose. So Sankara was right in predicting that if the opposition SLPP continued to be a lame duck political institution our Messi will change into a King and start ruling us by “Supreme (or should it be Extreme?) Executive Authority”.

With a robust opposition constructively breathing down the neck of EBK and his government there is no way some of their recent unpalatable and cavalier actions would have been implemented. But we sat and meekly watched the government bully the populace as exemplified by the following actions:

• Two governing party candidates who polled 20-ish percent of the votes in the last 2012 general elections were installed as Parliamentary representatives of their constituencies over the heads of opposition party candidates that polled 70-ish percent of the votes. As to why bye-elections were not held in these constituencies if the initial elections were deemed to have been flawed is something that bothers most well-meaning Sierra Leoneans. The electorates in those constituencies have essentially been disenfranchised! Yet we did nothing to right this wrong! Did I hear the Judge that sat on this case has since been handsomely rewarded with a with a high-profile job by the government?

• According to our laws President Koroma is supposed to appoint commissioners of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) in consultation with the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ). This year we are told that he did not only fail to consult SLAJ he is reported to have actually left out some nominees put forward by the journalists. Apart from some mumblings we did nothing to get the President to do the right thing!

• The impunity that surrounds the mismanagement of public funds by state actors as revealed every year by the Auditor General’s Reports continued unabated until there was a massive outcry over the unpleasant revelations contained in the recently published report on the management of the Ebola funds. Investigations into the latter has now almost been scuttled by the present constitutional imbroglio.

There are other unchecked democratic aberrations (including the sacking of the former Speaker of the House of Parliament while the constitutional Review process was ongoing; the re-appointment/recycling, with the connivance of Parliament, of previously sacked public officers with undesirable conducts to even higher profile jobs, etc.) that can be cited here but I do not wish to bore my readers as most of these cases of bad governance are known to most Sierra Leone observers and ought to have been documented by the serious opposition parties with the hope of using them as fodder in the next general elections. Even civil society organisations with good governance and rule of the law as part of their portfolios ought to be documenting these democratic aberrations. The collective opposition (Opposition Parties, Civil Society Organizations, academics, faith-based organisations, etc.) that should act as the conscience of the nation unfortunately provided space for the rape on our democracy by their acquiescence and this in turn continued to embolden the government and thereby provided justification for similar and/or worse deeds. In all fairness CSOs like Radio Democracy, Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL), Campaign for Good Governance (CGG), Human Rights Commission, Sierra Leone (HRCSL) and lately Institute for Governance Reform (IGR) and Think Sierra Leone (TSL) have established visibility and are doing fairly well. However, the fact that these abuses of democracy and rule of law keep occurring unabated means there is a lot more to be done. To paraphrase one of President Siaka Stevens famous statements “eternal vigilance is the price we must pay for our democracy”.

My take therefore is that the collective opposition (especially the opposition parties, the intelligentsia – including academics – and those lame CSOs) are accomplices, albeit unwitting/collateral, to the undemocratic acts of the government. Surely “in the absence of opposition, evil thrives” and the most conducive environment for the cultivation of despots and dictators is acquiescence, flattery, sycophancy, groveling and praise-singing which gives leaders a false sense of infallibility and godliness. Imagine, hardly any Minister of government can make a 2-paragraph public statement without eulogising President Koroma several times! In this regard the acceptance statement of the newly-crowned Vice President (Amb. Victor Foh) – to wit, “he has no plans, no agenda of his own; he will never disagree or argue with his boss, the President” – is most revealing. Before I get misunderstood let me hasten to say here that I am not implying that our President must be disrespected or slighted, NO! What I am saying is that one can still revere someone and politely disagree with that person, for it is the syntheses of different views articulated decently that form the genesis of good policies and good governance. So we are all guilty in helping create the right conditions for the transformation of our once very humble EBK into a cavalier King. Here is what Quitin Hogg, a veteran British Parliamentarian, had to say in this connection: “it is not a long step from the absence of organised opposition to a complete dictatorship”. It is this lack of effective opposition, when the APC in opposition also had their protracted squabbles, that also tainted President Kabbah’s administration – to the extent that he saw nothing wrong in appointing one of his Ministers without Parliamentary clearance – contrary to the provisions of our constitution. For me, if his action then was wrong any similar action by anybody today or tomorrow must also be wrong; surely, two wrongs cannot make a right.

Here is what Hon Alban S. K. Bagbin had to say in his paper “Role of Opposition in Ghana’s Democracy” when he was Minority Leader; I have decided to reproduce, copiously, portions of the paper because its contents are critically relevant and topical to the present political imbroglio:

“A properly functioning constitutional democracy is about choice. In such a system there must be a constant reminder to the populace that there is a viable alternative to the incumbent political grouping that hold the potential of moving a country unto a qualitatively higher development plane.”

The learned parliamentarian goes on to opine that in addition to the traditional roles of the opposition as “the voice of the voiceless, alternative to the ruling government, and official opposition” recent global political and economic realities demand that the opposition is now accepted as a critical partner in nation building. “As the voice of the voiceless, the opposition expresses the view of a significant section of the electorate and helps to ensure that concerns of the various groups and other interests not represented in government are not forgotten or trampled upon. It also serves as a vent for the pent-up expression of those whose grievances and voices would otherwise go unheard. This role builds the confidence of the people and reassures them that their concerns and interests are ably expressed and protected”. The opposition offers itself as a viable alternative to the ruling government by “presenting an alternative ideological platform or by simply showing that it has a greater competence to govern. Under this role the opposition is enjoined in its criticism to show that it could have done things better by offering cogent reasons for its criticism of the ruling government or by presenting policy alternatives”. These are no longer the days wherein “the duty of an Opposition is to propose nothing, oppose everything, and to turn out the government” as propounded by Tierney, a 20th century political commentator. Yes, the duty of the opposition is to oppose the government in power “but to what end”? Hon Bagbin poses and goes on to answer. “The ultimate purpose must be to persuade the electorate to vote out the incumbent government and put the opposition in power so that it may pursue the policies it believes are best for the nation. For this purpose the opposition will like to highlight and expose those aspects of the ruling governments policies and nature, which it believes not to be in the national interest. The opposition must expose the other side of the coin that is not shiny and which government will otherwise prefer to hide from the public view. This role is vital for protecting the society from the excesses and corruption of power that innately exist wherever executive power resides. In carrying out this duty, the opposition endeavours to challenge every abuse of executive power; bureaucracy and red-tapism; issues of breaches of human rights; waste of public funds; and exposes all these for public or parliamentary criticism and control. This is essentially a watchdog role and is vital to check executive excesses and stimulate democratic debate”. He drives this point home by quoting John Diefenbaker, a former member of the Canadian Parliament, “the reading of history proves that freedom always dies when criticism dies”. Hon Bagbin however cautions that “in the new globalized world where there is strong recognition of universal human freedoms and rights, and where the concept of good governance is rapidly gaining a foothold, the exercise of executive power, and of course, the role of the opposition are both subject to new tenets. Governments are enjoined to uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and freedoms. On the other hand, oppositions are expected to make room, space or allowance for cooperation and consensus building. Under this new dispensation, the opposition must exercise circumspection in opposing government. This is particularly relevant to circumstances where there are eminent threats to the peace, security, democracy and psyche of the nation. The ‘national interest’, usually very difficult to decipher (and often exploited by bad governments – addition is mine), should be supreme at all times. It is however not easy (especially in cases where the governed have very good reasons not to trust the government – addition is mine) to decide on which issues consensus is necessary and when not to oppose in the national interest”. In order to function optimally “the Opposition must have the right to operate in a free and democratic atmosphere. Laws that put fetters on freedom of association, speech, movement, assembly, manifestations and demonstrations are inimical to the existence of the opposition (and therefore to democracy – addition is mine)”. The Opposition, on the other hand, has certain responsibilities and obligations to discharge to the state and the people. “Democratic governance has moved away from the concept of Her Majesty’s loyal opposition to that of responsible or constructive opposition”, Hon Bagbin admonishes .

My reading is that much of the infighting that has weakened the SLPP as an opposition party is informed by the jostling as to who becomes the party’s next flag-bearer. The intensity of the infighting is further informed by the yet to be scientifically assed and proven beyond speculation that the SLPP is almost certain to win the next general elections and form the next government. The supporters of the many flag-bearer candidates are therefore aggregating with the hope of taking pole position in the award of fat and lucrative jobs in the next government. But let me sound this very early warning. The next SLPP President is not going to be allowed to reign like an APC King who will give the fattest jobs to undeserving cronies who will then go ahead to fleece this nation unchecked and thereby quicken the return of the obnoxious APC back to power and thus plunge our people back into misery. My vision is that the next SLPP President will endeavour to unite and broaden the appeal of the party by emphasizing national cohesion and good (transparent, honest and accountable) governance informed by pro-people policies and thereby democratically keep the APC in the doldrums for as long as possible. The suffering and sacrifices of our people have been too enormous to allow a few greedy folks to highjack and ruin our party again.

Dr. Thomas B. R. Yormah is Associate Professor of Chemistry at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and a social commentator.