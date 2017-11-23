My Thoughts: Vilifying George Weah For the Wrong Reason

By Lansana Fofanah.

Before Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2017, they were faced with a herculean task; either to demonstrate to the world that they have learned from their bitter experiences, and are now ready to move on with peace and harmony by voting peacefully, or still continue to see violence as the only means of settling national issues thereby disrupting the whole process.

As largely anticipated by the world, the voting process was largely successful without the eruption of violence throughout the country. This demonstrated the willingness of everyone towards the smooth transition of power.

Disappointingly, no Presidential candidate was able to win 50% +1 of the votes for the Presidency among the twenty Presidential candidates which led the National Elections Commission (NEC) to slate November 7 for the run-off between the ruling Unity Party (UP) candidate Joseph N. Boakai and the main opposition; the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Weah. For George Weah, this is not his first baptism by fire.

In 2005, when he first contested under the Congress For Democratic Change now Coalition for Democratic Change, he was widely believed to have won that election against President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. But the world saw him at that time as not too prepared for the daunting task of restructuring a country emanating from civil conflict.

He has been embalmed to endure the numerous criticism levied against him by critics who deemed him to be only fit for kicking a leather ball and has nothing to do with politics.

Before his venture into politics, George Weah was a golden boy cherished by all Liberians as a national treasure since his name is synonymous to that of Liberia.

But that narration was swiftly evaded by those that see politics as a dish that is only fit for the gods.

If anyone could be sincere, Liberia is known for two things; civil unrest and producing the first African Best, European Best and World Best which is George Weah.

Emerging from a war torn and poverty stricken country, George Weah was able to inspire many people around the world, which made them to have a second approach to life.

He is being vilified for the failure of the national team; Lone Star forgetting to realize that he had never served as a sport minister or key administrator of that institution, and a whole ministry is set up to run that institution.

As a single personality, he did what he had to do in showing the world that even Liberia is capable of producing great people.

A popular adage says “A king is not respected in his home town”. So too is George Weah whose fame and reputation has been thrown in the dust bin within the twinkle of an eye.

In both the 2005 and 2011 presidential elections, George Weah’s popularity keeps soaring even outside Liberia.

What critics hanged upon was his educational background and inexperience as the sweat of football was still dripping from him, and he needed more time to know what politics is all about since the game of politics is quite different to that of football.

If anyone is thinking of uneducated presidents around the world, the first name that would come up even on Google search engine is the President of South Africa Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma never in his life times had he set foot on the corridors of learning institutions for education. But he is able to rule an economic power house in Africa like South Africa without his educational status being questioned.

Jacob Zuma had this to say of himself “I don’t regard myself as uneducated I only lack formal qualifications and certifications”.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari is another key example of another leader with no university degree. Yet he is able to dispense his Executive functions.

Here is George Weah who has acquired his B.Sc. and Masters all in a bid to capacitate and empower himself for state administration. But still people continue to discredit his qualifications and keep asking for the moon.

As expected, the 2017 elections came with another trial; the choosing of Jewel Howard Taylor; former wife of Charles Taylor as the running mate for CDC. This was seen again as the direct involvement of former warlord Charles Taylor into the government or Liberian politics should the CDC wins.

Jewel Howard Taylor currently serves as Senator of the Central Liberian enclave of Bong County. That did not raise any eyebrow or criticism as she keeps executing her constitutional duty.

Like any ordinary Liberians, Jewel Taylor is not in any list of wanted person’s or been hunted for her former husband’s involvement into any crime. If that would have been the case, she would have been extradited and tried.

Critics now argue that if George Weah wins, he would have the tendency to free Taylor.

Only a person with myopic or feeble mind could think of anything of such to free Charles Taylor from his prison in London

For heaven sake, Charles Taylor is serving his days for his involvement in Sierra Leone’s civil war. This has nothing to do with Liberia politics. George Weah keeps reiterating his non connection with Taylor who is serving his jail term in a maximum security in London. But these baseless arguments keep making headlines even in the foreign press, which is not fair.

Only a sycophant will think of any government’s influence to free Mr. Taylor from there. Charles Taylor is a Liberian and will ever continue to be a Liberian. Should he complete his jail term, this is where he will still be deported to.

So, linking Taylor’s connection to Weah’s presidential bid is nothing but a farce and a ploy to prejudice against someone who has sacrificed so much for his country and people.

Key oppositions such as Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party and Charles Walker Brumskine were all Taylor’s confidant during his regime.

Benoni Urey is speculated to be the man in possession of Charles Taylor’s millions of dollars syphoned. But that seems to be bashed away.

Charles Brumskine was the legal adviser to Charles Taylor who relied on him for every critical decision. Now he is being hailed by many not knowing that Taylor was just a heads with many tails.

George Weah’s involvement in the 2017 presidential race has gained more international attention. This was manifested as soon as the closure of polls when super stars around the world took to social media to congratulate him. This made many icons like the Manager of Arsenal football club Arsene Wenger to fall for a hoax.

This is unfair.

Twelve years ago, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected for key reasons; based on her international accreditation, educational background, and a bid to set up strong institutions after years of civil unrest.

As she is set to take her exit, pundits keep asking whether electing her was a mistake or there would never be anyone to change the wrong narration of politics in that part of Africa.

people still cry for what they thought would have been done by elites and the educated. It’s time to vote for a possible change and for someone who has the interest of the country rather than popularizing the pull him down syndrome which seems to limit certain sect of people from participating in politics.

It will be a continuation of great history in Liberia to be the first country in the continent to proclaim independence, to be the first country to produce the first female president, and to be the first country to have a football legend as Head of State.

The great Martin Luther King Jr once said “Everybody can be great….Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love”.

A white plum is as sweet as a white too.