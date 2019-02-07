NASSIT Acts Tough

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) has in a private criminal summons dragged the Director General of the Sierra Leone Water Company, Mr. Philip K. Lansana to court for failing to comply with the provisions of NASSIT Act .No.5 of 2001 and the regulations of 2004 made there under.

The matter was mentioned yesterday at the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1, presided over by Magistrate Santigie Bangura. SALWACO faces two counts, ranging from failing to pay Social Security contributions, to failing to comply with the above NASSIT provision contrary to Section 32 sub -section (1C) and (1E) of Act No.5 of 2001.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants, Sierra Leone Water Company, Mr. Philip K. Lansana, being an establishment and employer respectively under NASSIT, on a date between April 2017 to August 2018 at Tower Hill in Freetown, did fail to pay Social Security contributions for their workers to the Trust within the required period.

During the first appearance of the matter, the prosecution Lawyer, T.A. Jah applied for a bench warrant for the absent defendants.

The application was granted by the Magistrate and a bench warrant was ordered for the defendants.

The matter has been adjourned to the 13th April, 2019 for hearing.