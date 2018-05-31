NASSIT Cashier Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Court No.1 yesterday remanded an accused, Gribilla Foday Kamara, a cashier at the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for alleged embezzlement of Ninety Million Leones.

The accused person is arraigned on a Preliminary Investigation of four counts related offences contrary to Section 17 (b) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The particulars of offence state that, the accused person on a date between 1st and 31st July 2015 at NASSIT Regional West office, Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown fraudulently embezzled the sum of Six million three hundred and sixty two thousand seven hundred and eighty four Leones (Le 6,362,784,000) received from NASSIT account.

On the other counts, the accused on the same date in Freetown fraudulently embezzled the sum of four million eight hundred and sixty thousand Leones (Le4,860,000) from the same NASSIT.

The matter has been adjourned to the 6th June, 2018 for hearing.