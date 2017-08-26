NASSIT Celebrates 15th Anniversary

By S.U. Thoronka.

The National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) yesterday launched the Trust’s 15th Anniversary Celebration at the Golden Tulip, Essential Kimbima Hotel, Aberdeen, Freetown.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General of NASSIT, Joseph Sedu Mans (Jr) informed media practitioners that they were invited to witness the official launch and the activities marking the 15th Anniversary Celebration.

In his overview, the Director General noted that the National Social Security and Insurance Trust NASSIT was established through an Act of Parliament, but that after the ratification of the Act into law on the 7th July 2001, effective operations of the scheme had to be delayed until 1st January 2002.

Mr. Joseph Sedu Mans Jr. maintained that a period of 180 months, which is equivalent to 15 years, is the minimum contribution period that qualifies any member of their scheme to receive an old age or retirement benefits. “Fifteen years of contribution to the NASSIT scheme is a critical component in determining whether a member of the NASSIT scheme who has already attained the national retirement age of 60 years can be entitled to full old age gratuity and pension”.

He said they are celebrating the occasion in a grand style not because they have attained 15 years of existence as a social security entity, but because many of their compatriots who joined their scheme in January 2002, have already attained the national retirement age of 60 years and are now fully qualified to receive their old age gratuity and pension.

Mr. Mans Jr. furthered that activities have been lined up to mark the celebration which included a nationwide inter-Secondary School quiz competition focusing on Social Security in the country; inter-community football gala at the National Stadium; Customer Service week, during which the Trust would engage in charitable activities targeting selected institutions and communities across the country; launching of the 15th Anniversary Logo; a three-day national members conference on the theme “NASSIT at 15: Harnessing the gains, challenges and opportunities for improved service delivery”; Muslim thanks Service on 13th October 2017 at the Freetown Central Mosque and Christian thanksgiving Service on 15th October 2017 at the St. George’s Cathedral Freetown.

In his concluding statement, the Director General of NASSIT informed that the three-day national members’ conference would constitute the high point of their 15th Anniversary Celebration.

He said the event would be officially opened by His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma on Tuesday 10th October 2017 and that several foreign dignitaries and social security experts would also be invited.