NASSIT Director Testifies In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The former Director of Investment in the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), Dr. Brima Ibrahim Bamba Kargbo yesterday appeared before Justice Miatta Samba to testify in an alleged corruption matter involving the former NASSIT Director General, Mr. Joseph Sedu Mans (Jr) and the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Madam Yeabu Kamara.

Led in evidence by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) lead prosecutor, Lawyer Calvin T. Mantesbo, the second prosecution witness, Dr. Kargbo said he recognizes and knows the accused persons as former staff of NASSIT.

The witness told the court that he recall in 2014, at the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease in Sierra Leone when came in contact with one Dr. Abassie who came with a team of individuals from the United States of America to NASSIT for a health project proposal for the construction of an ultra-modern health facility in Freetown.

After going through the investment structures and requirement of NASSIT, the project Sisimi Medical Foundation was unanimously approved by NASSIT Management and Board of Trustees, which project funding and audit according to the witness report was worth undertaking.

The project proposal was entered into through an agreement of sixty percent support from Sisimi health foundation on the basis of providing expertise and complete medical equipment whilst NASSIT support of forty percent was limited to physical infrastructure.

The twenty one Million United States Dollars cost proposal investment was jointly entered into between Sisimi and NASSIT that provided twenty acres of land at Gloucester in Freetown.

Sisimi Medical Health Foundation was incorporated in Sierra Leone in September, 2015.

The witness further maintained that resources of NASSIT mainly come from three sources namely contributions, penalty from defaulters and investment income, as disbursement of pensions is key expenditure of NASSIT.

Dr. Kargbo added that on the instruction of the first accused person, Mr. Joseph Mans he called for an audit of the Sisimi project. After the audit, Sisimi project proposal was terminated for failure by two of its members to cooperate with the auditors.

A Memoradum of Understanding (MOU) document dated 17th August 2016 and other relevant exhibit documents were identified by the witness.

The two defendants, Joseph Sedu Mans and NASSIT Madam Yeabu MD Kamara face six counts ranging from Engaging in a project without prior planning, conspiracy to commit corruption, willfully failing to comply with the law relating to the tendering of contract and misappropriation of public funds contrary to ACC Act of 2008.

The particulars on the indictment alleged that the defendants on dates unknown between 1st August 2016 and 31st December 2017 conspire with other persons unknown to commit corruption offences, to wit, engaging in a project without prior planning contrary to Section 128 sub-sections (1) of the ACC Act No. 12 of 2008.

The first and second defendants being the former Director General and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of NASSIT and being persons whose functions concerned the administration, management and use of public funds on the same date above engaged in a project without prior planning to wit engaged in a project with SISIMI MEDICAL FOUNDATION Inc, for the development, construction and delivery of an urgent care delivery service system for the provision of quality medical service in Sierra Leone, without prior planning.

The defendants also willfully failed to comply with the law relating to tendering of contract, to wit the provision of the Public Procurement Act 2016 in entering into a joint venture agreement with SISIMI MEDICAL FOUNDATION Inc for the development, construction and delivery of an urgent care delivery system for the provision of quality medical services in Sierra Leone.

In count Five, the defendants were alleged to have on the 27th September 2016, in Freetown, misappropriated public funds to wit authorized and facilitated the disbursement and payment of the sum of Le 6, 510,290,000,00 (Six billion five hundred and ten million two hundred and ninety thousand Leones) being the equivalent of (USD1,000,000.00) to SISIMI NASSIT MEDICAL PROJECT; a joint venture special project vehicle created for the provision of an urgent care delivery service system to provide quality medical services in Sierra Leone, thereby depriving NASSIT of the said amount.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the indictments were during their first appearance granted bail in the sum of five hundred million Leones each with one surety each in like sum.

The matter was adjourned to the 1st March, 2019 for further hearing.