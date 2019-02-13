NASSIT Engineer Pays Le100M To ACC

By Sylvester Samba.



The former Resident Engineer of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), Mr. Franklyn Gerald O. Coker has paid an additional One Hundred Million Leones (Le 100,000,000. 00) to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). According to the ACC, the former NASSIT Resident Engineer had earlier entered into a settlement agreement with the Commission to pay back the sum of Five Hundred Million Leones (Le500, 000,000.00) to the State.

Information from the Commission also stated that, sometime in December last year, Mr. Franklyn Gerald O. Coker made an advance payment of One Hundred Million Leones (Le 100,000,000.00) as settlement in respect of investigations into funds meant for the NASSIT Sisimi Project. “Mr. Coker has made a total payment of Two Hundred Million Leones (Le 200,000,000.00), remaining a balance of Three Hundred Million Leones (Le300,000,000.00); which is to be paid within the next eight months”, a release from the ACC noted.

The release reminded the general public that within the past seven months, the ACC has recovered over Nine Billion Leones (Le 9,000,000,000.00); part of which has been paid back into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The Commission also assured the public that it shall not relent in ensuring that public funds are protected, and where necessary, recovered.