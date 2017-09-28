NASSIT Explains Land Dispute

By Sylvester Samba.



The Director General of National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), Joseph Sedu Mans (Jr.) has informed Journalists that the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment has unfairly treated his institution over a piece and parcel of land situated at Government Wharf in Freetown.

Speaking at a press conference held at NASSIT headquarters, Walpole Street in Freetown yesterday, Mr. Mans explained that on the 21st September¸ 2017 some unknown persons under the supervision of some Police Officers purportedly claiming to have received instruction from the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment stormed their land to execute a demolition exercise during working hours.

“This caused serious disturbances, malicious and reputational damage as well as chaos at the height of preparation of payment of pensions which is our core statutory mandate…This action led to stress and trauma for our members of staff stationed at the West Region office”, the NASSIT Director General said.

He also said that the land is a “state grant” given to the Trust, and so executed on the 15th day of June, 2005 between the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration established by the SLMA Act 2000 and the Trust.

“The Title Deed was duly registered at Volume 589, Page 13 in the Record Book of Conveyance kept in the office of the Administrator and Registrar General at Walpole Street in Freetown”, he said.

He further explained that NASSIT has since been in possession of the land for a period of almost twelve years with no claim from any person and/or disturbances and has enjoyed quiet possession all throughout this period. Mr. Mans lamented that they were really baffled and completely taken aback as to why the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment under the guise of allocating state land pursuant to the State Lands Act could allocate such parcel of land to Dr. Ishmail Kalokoh by granting him or his company a building lease in 2015 to accommodate an office space or rest/cold room, knowing fully well that they have been in possession of the said land since 2005, it was a state grant that is to be used as “Tejan Kabbah Tower Block with drawing and designs all fully prepared with full cabinet approval…NASSIT frowns at this despicable act which is both untenable and unacceptable”.