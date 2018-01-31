NATCOM Chairman Backs Orange Bid For 4G

By Sylvester Samba.



The Chairman of the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM), Mr Momoh Konte has given the go ahead to the management of Orange Sierra Leone to put together all the necessary documents to apply for the 4G Lte licence in a bid to take internet facility to every corner of the country. Mr. Konte made the statement after the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Mr. Sekou Drame promised that if given the 4G his mobile company will make sure that internet reaches every nook and corner of the country.

Due to the current efforts Orange is making in taking telecommunication to the door steps of the rural people, the NATCOM Chairman has promised that his institution is ready to assist them with the necessary materials and financial support to erect more sites in the rural areas.

In his statement, Mr. Konte further explained that the launching of additional sites will change the people’s lives completely.

He pleaded with the people to make good use of such opportunity given to them by securing Orange facilities more especially when the company has spent huge sums of money to procure them.