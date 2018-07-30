NAYCOM Empowers Young Entrepreneurs

By Lansana Fofanah.



The National Youth Commission (NAYCOM) in partnership with the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) has empowered sixty young entrepreneurs through the Business Development Services (2018) scheme.

These sixty business oriented youths including disables have been undergoing eight weeks of intensive training in entrepreneurship, business management and how to manage small scale business at the Obasanjo College Newton.

In an interview with the Consultant Field Officer Mr. Abdul Mans Kanu, he said that the Program is being implemented by Restless Development to train young people in business skills as most of them have the idea of setting up a business but lack the professional skills which have seen many winding up as they start.

“After we have trained them for eight weeks, we are taking them on a field trip such as this one today at the United Poultry Farm at Four Mile where the Manager Mr. Raymond Johnny Elba has shared his experience with them so that they can be motivated to start their own little ventures. This is another way of creating employment for the youths as the government cannot afford to employ everyone”, he said.

Mr. Kanu said that after the training seventeen youths with the best business proposals will be given the sum of Le,5,000,000 each as a start up kit to set up their businesses. He said that business coaches will also monitor the implementations of those businesses in order for them to judiciously invest on the proposal they presented.

Mr. Kanu said that since 2012, BDS has created impacts in the lives of many youths as they now have established business centers through this scheme. He encouraged those that would benefit to take this as a life time opportunities for them to start a new life.

Abu Bakarr J. Kamara a participant said that, people pay millions of Leones in colleges and other institutions to get what they have received freely from BDS and he hope to utilize the opportunity to start up his Airtel Money center in his deprived community in Waterloo.