NCP Chairman Sacked

The Chairman of NCP (National Commission for Privatization) Dr. Michael Kargbo has been relieved of his duties by His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. He has been replaced by Barrister Kabba Koroma (alias Borbor Kabba).

Mr. Kabba Koroma served as Board member of NRA (National Revenue Authority) for four years and Chairman of the Authority’s Board for three years. His style of leadership has been commendable. He has been described as a good team player and a level-headed man.

Since Parliament is in recess, Mr. Koroma’s confirmation hearing will not take place until Parliament returns from recess in the New Year.

Dr. Michael Kargbo succeeded Abu Bangura as Chairman of NCP. The first-ever Chairman of the National Privatization Commission is Col. (Rtd) A.R. Turay, who was appointed by former President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.