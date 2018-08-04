NCRA To Observe Civil Registration Day

By Sylvester Samba.



The Management and Staff of the National Civil Registration Authority in collaboration with their associated partners yesterday held a round table discussion in preparation to commemorate the first CRVS Day in Sierra Leone which is scheduled to take place on 10th August, 2018.

The meeting was chaired by the Director General of NCRA, Mr. Mohamed Mubashir Massaquoi. In his opening address, Mr. Massaquoi said that in 2010, African Ministers responsible for CRVS held their first conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to initiate coordination plans towards the actualization of CRVS in Africa.

Mr. Massaquoi added that the August 10 commemoration will not be successful without the participation of all their associated partners as their roles remain key to the realization of the overall objective of their mandate. “At the fourth Conference held on 4th through 8th December 2017 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, the Africa Ministers declared August 10 to be African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day, and encouraged African Union member States to observe the day”, the Director General explained.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Promoting Innovative Universal Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System for Good Governance and Better Lives “. It is believed that most people in Africa are born and die without leaving a trace in any legal record or official statistics, such as births, deaths and other vital events in between. Not having records through civil registration renders most of the world’s poor invisible and marginalized, exposing them to be victims of exploitation and human rights violations; which in turn limits their access to socio-economic benefits of their country.