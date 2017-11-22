NEC Boss Assures… “Elections Will Go Ahead On March 7, 2018”

By Sylvester Samba.



The Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mr. Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh has made it very clear to the country’s security sector chiefs and all registered political party leaders that his Commission is well set and capable to conduct a free, fair and credible general election on March 7th, 2018.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of a one-day consultative conference between the security sector and political parties held at the Bank Complex, Kingtom in Freetown, Mr. N’fa Conteh assured the gathering that they have a credible voters’ register stressing that they are on the right track in preparing for the upcoming elections.

He further explained that despite lots of negative things that have been said about him, he still remains committed in doing the right thing. “I have being in this business for 28 years and I will tell you that this Commission is doing extremely well…We are one of the best electoral commissions in West Africa”, the NEC Commissioner declared.

Mr. N’fa Conteh expressed thanks to all those that have supported and still continue to support his Commission to get to where it is now. He also called on all to maintain the peace for a better Sierra Leone.

In his statement, the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, Mr. Francis Allieu Munu has confirmed that his institution is ready and willing to provide security for the upcoming 2018 general elections.

Mr. Munu said providing security for the country’s elections is not a new thing for them. The Police Inspector General pleaded with all Political Parties to comply with the law.

“The law is no respecter of persons and no one is above the law…We have been providing security for our country’s elections since 1996-2012 and 2018 is no exception”, he stated.

IG Munu maintained that the country cannot afford to have violent elections and therefore called on all Political Parties to cooperate with the Police. He concluded that “let us all work together for a safer Sierra Leone”.