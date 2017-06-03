“NEC Boss Not Under Probe” – Says ACC Boss

The Commissioner of the ACC (Anti Corruption Commission), Ady Macauley has said in Freetown that, the Chairman of NEC (National Electoral Commission) Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh “Is not under investigations”.

He confirmed that, he did write to all heads of public agencies (including the Chairman of NEC), reminding them of the necessity for them to be complaint with the law regarding the declaration of assets.

Ady Macauley said that, the NEC boss had written back to say that he was fully compliant with the law regarding assets declaration.

Mr. Macauley told the Global Times yesterday that, he did not apologize to the NEC Chairman for reminding him about the need for him to be complaint with the law governing declaration of assets.

It has been confirmed, for the first time that, the ACC is currently investigating some procurement issues at the National Electoral Commission.

The Global Times reported yesterday that, the ACC was investigating whether NEC followed procurement rules in vehicle rental for the just concluded nationwide Biometric Voter Registration exercise.

Investigations continue.