NEC Official Updates Newsmen

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Media and Outreach Director at the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mr. Albert Massaquoi said in Freetown yesterday that the issue of manual vote counting and the involvement of Police and Military officers in the 27th March 2018 run-off election sounds very ridiculous and a discredit to the credibility of NEC.

Mr. Massaquoi made this statement at a media round table discussion held at the Hill Valley Hotel organized by Internews in partnership with the USAID Sierra Leone with the topic “Post Elections and Run-off Update”.

In his presentation, Mr. Albert Massaquoi said by estimation in the first rounds of the 7th March general elections, the Electoral Management Body (EMB) conducted a very credible election irrespective of political parties and citizens’ opinions of the outcome.

He said NEC’s concern in the election is not about who won but the peaceful conduct of the electoral process by law, which EMB achieved by 90% at all levels.

Mr. Massaquoi assured voters, political parties and local and international observers that there are enough sealed ballot papers with serial numbers for registered voters in the entire eleven thousand one hundred and twenty two polling centers nationwide and all NEC staff that have issues with the Police would be blacklisted in the run-off election. Contingency ballot papers will be also be put aside in all centers in case of mistakes and accident.

He said throughout the election process, NEC did not have any problem with the Reconciliation Result Form (RRF) as the counting was done manually in the presence of political parties’ agents and observers.

According to Mr. Massaquoi, by law, recount of ballots is being done at all polling stations and at district level when there are issues raised, in the first round of the elections it seems political party agents were not up to the task in their various polling stations.

He stressed that the recount conducted by NEC was done in the best interest of political parties rather than saying “Go Police”. Police taking over the conduct of elections is obvious and did not make any sense as they have always been involved right through the operations of NEC, but will not handle any electoral materials.