NEC Staff Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray.



One of NEC recruited temporary staff Joseph Morgan Koroma in charge of issuing out of ballot papers to voters was yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre on the offence of unlawful interference with election materials in Constituency 107 Ward 382 in Freetown.

The accused person made his first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No.1 on one count of unlawful interference with election materials contrary to Section 123 (b) of the Public Election Act No.4 of 2012.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person on Wednesday 7th March 2018 at the above constituency in Freetown made an entry in the Chair/Mayor ballot papers for polling station No. 2 in order to void votes.

The eighteen-year-old Joseph Morgan Koroma who pleaded not guilty to the offence was arrested by Police Sergeant 7799 Kamara U.M and investigated by Detective Police Constable (15106) Fofanah U.A of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown.

The matter continues today.