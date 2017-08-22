NEC Starts Exhibition Of Voters Register

The Chief Electoral Commissioner of NEC (National Electoral Commission), Mohamed N’fah –Alie Conteh has informed the general public that the Provisional Voters Register will be exhibited in all Exhibition Centres (previously Voter Registration Centres) in Sierra Leone from Tuesday 22nd June to Sunday 27th August, 2017.

“Statement of all claims and objections will be published on Monday 28th August, 2017 in all exhibition centres nationwide”, a Press Release from NEC Headquarters stated yesterday.

It went on, “A public inquiry will be conducted for each Ward for the purpose of revising the Provisional Voters Register from Tuesday 29th to Thursday 31st August, 2017”.

The Commission called on all those eligible Sierra Leoneans who registered during the NEC Voter Registration period “to take this opportunity and crosscheck their registration details at the various exhibition centres”.