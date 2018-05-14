New Airline To Start Operations

By Sylvester Samba.



Africa World Airlines (AWA), the fourth largest air carrier based in Ghana will start flying from Freetown to Accra direct as part of the Airline’s management expansion plan.

On Monday 21st May, 2018, the air craft will either make its first landing or take-off at the Freetown Lungi International Airport. The Africa World Airlines is said to be flying the route of Freetown to Ghana direct three times a week.

According to the Country Manager, Mr. Benjamin Bangura, AWA is the only surviving carrier operating in Ghana. Mr. Bangura assured that the aircraft is always on time, reliable and comfortable. He also said that they are the leading airline in Africa that delivers a world class service.

The Country Manager maintained that part of their commitment is to connect Africa to the world through the most efficient, safe and reliable air transport service.

Mr. Bangura noted that they do take their corporate social responsibility very seriously by giving back to the community in every route they fly. “We do not only take back but we as well give back in return” he said.

He concluded that their airline also flies to the following destinations: Lagos, Abuja, Monrovia, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

Departure time from ACCRA-FREETOWN is 10:30hours and the arrival time is 12:50hours. Also, departure time from FREETOWN-ACCRA is 13:30hours and the arrival time is 15:50hours.