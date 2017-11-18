New Audit Firm Joins Money Market

By S. U. Thoronka.



The newly established audit firm, VERITAS on Tuesday 14th November 2017 at the office head quater on Wallace Johnson Street announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement to jointly provide what it referred to as curtain edge solutions to their respective clients in Sierra Leone.

Under the terms of the agreement, EY and VERITAS will jointly provide advisory and other services, provide such cooperation and assistance as may be required under the agreement, ensure the availability of capable personnel to assist each other in the preparation of bids/proposals, discussions and negotiations with clients or its representatives directed towards obtaining the award of engagement contacts and VERITAS serving as EY’s correspondent in Sierra Leone.

The Managing Partner of VERITAS, Dr. Claudius Williams-Tucker in a press release told a cross-section of pressmen that they were delighted and excited to work with EY to provide fully supported client centric solutions to their mutual clients in Sierra Leone and to make a difference in the service delivery which the market needs.

Kwadwo Mpeani Bratuo, partner in EY Ghana Practice, signed on behalf of EY, noting that the agreement was a significant step forward in their efforts to enter the Sierra Leone market and to support the business of their global clients.

The country leader of EY Ghana Practice, Ferdinard Gunn said, he was very impressed with the organization and management of VERITAS which made them an obvious partnership choice in Sierra Leone.

Official sources say a management committee would be set-up, charged with management, direction and control over the activities and operations of the alliance to achieve its purpose and monitor its performance.

Sources further reiterated that VERITAS professional services is a highly rated firm of chartered accountants providing multi-disciplinary services to local and international organizations registered in Sierra Leone. “They provide customized , industry focused strategies that are highly integrated across three main functions that is to say audit, tax and advisory services leading to both comprehensive and valuable answers to business requirements and delivering value for the benefit of their clients and community they operate in.

VERITAS is positioned to become the leading local firm in Sierra Leone delivering distinct value beyond their client’s and stakeholder’s expectation at any time through the provision of a full range of cost efficient, high quality service, optimization of modern technology and efficient business networks and with proven technical support”.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services operating in 150 countries and have 230,000 employees worldwide with net revenues in excess of USS$29.6 billion.