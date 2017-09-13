New Dates For SLPP Flag Bearer Election Agreed

At a meeting held yesterday at the conference room of the PPRC (Political Parties Registration Commission) at Tower Hill in Freetown between the National Executive and flag bearer aspirants, it was agreed that the party’s National Conference in Kenema be held from the 15th to 16th day of September, 2017 for the sole purpose of electing National Officers of the party.

The meeting also agreed that a second National Conference will be convened in Freetown from the 6th to 7th October, 2017 for the sole purpose of electing the party’s Presidential candidate for the March 7th, 2018 Presidential election.

The leading flag bearer aspirants in the SLPP are:- Alie Kabba, Munda Rogers, Alpha Timbo, Jonathan Tengbeh, Julius Maada Bio, Umaru Bond Wurie and John Oponjo Benjamin