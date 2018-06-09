New DG Takes Over NASSIT

By Sylvester Samba.



The newly appointed Director General of NASSIT (National Social Security and Insurance Trust) Mr. Mohamed Fuaad Daboh started work yesterday immediately after the former Director General, Mr. Joseph Sedu Mans Jr. made a formal handing over to him. The handing over ceremony which took place at the NASSIT Conference Room, Walpole Street in Freetown was witnessed by Directors, Senior Managers, Board members etc.

Making a statement, Mr. Daboh said he was very pleased to be part of history making at NASSIT as yesterday was the first time such ceremony has taken place in the institution. He thanked President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio for reposing confidence in him by appointing him as DG.

The new Director General also thanked his predecessor for making a formal handing over note available to him. He informed the gathering that eventhough power comes from God but one has to realize that one’s choice in life is not the choice of God.

“I have been chosen by God to head this institution and I am going to do my best to work with the directives of God”, the GD noted.

Mr. Daboh further explained that for him to accomplish the dream of President Bio, he needs the full cooperation of all workers in the institution. He promised that he intends to work in accordance with the NASSIT Act to move the institution forward.

In his statement, the outgoing Director General, Mr. Joseph Sedu Mans Jr. congratulated his successor and also wished him the best of luck.

Mr. Mans told the new Director General reminded the new DG that NASSIT is not an investment company but a Social Security outfit. “There is no month that we don’t pay pension in this country”, the former DG stressed.

Statements were made by both the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security and the Interim Board Chairman of NASSIT.