New DPP Assures President Bio

By Sylvester Samba.

The New Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Easmon Nathanael Ngakui, while taking to the oath of Office at State House on Friday 15th February, 2019, assured His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio that he is well prepared for the task ahead of him in his new office. Mr. Ngakui also said there is no way he can disappoint the President for the fact that he has already had hindsight of the problems he will be facing.

“I am very optimism that with the help of God and support from President Bio, I will be able to perform to the expectation in my new job…I am very much grateful to the President for giving me the opportunity to serve my country in this capacity as the new DPP”, he noted.

In his statement, President Bio told the DPP that it is the duty of his government to correct all wrongs made by the former government so as to make Sierra Leone a better place to live. The President congratulated him and wished him well in his new office. “We can surmount the different challenges we have encountered by working as a team…Now, you have joined the government and we want to make the Judiciary independent to discharge the duties expected of it”, His Excellency stated.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution was created by the 1991 Constitution with the powers to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court, in respect of any offences against the laws of Sierra Leone; to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other person or authority; and to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered in any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by himself or any other person or authority.