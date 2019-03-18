New Health Policy in MOH

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.

In order to effectively and efficiently administer health- related activities throughout the country, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOH) has introduced a new policy aimed at supervising and monitoring health delivery throughout the country. The new policy will officially start today and end on the 24 March, 2019.

Addressing a news conference at the conference hall of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation last Friday, the Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry, Dr. Amara Jambai said the Ministry has introduced the Integrated Support Supervision Visit (ISSV) as a week long program in which senior officials of MOH will be visiting all the hospitals and all other health related activities in the country. He said this is in line with the Minister’s vision to encourage professional staff to be more involved in the supervision of the District Management Team and up to Chiefdom Health facilities. He said this is the first time the Ministry is introducing the nationwide ISSV, noting that the Ministry is not going to close down due to the ISSV week.

The Director of the Primary Health Care, Dr. Alie Wurie said similar activities have been implemented by the Ministry starting with four districts, but this one is unique in the sense that it is going to be done simultaneously in all districts in the country, adding that the team of health professionals, the administrative wing of the MOH and development partners like JAICA will be divided into four delegates to each district. He said the aimed of the ISSV is to improve on the health quality service to the people and also share or find out the constraints health workers are facing in their area of operation. Dr. Alie Wurie disclosed that they will visit district council officials, district management team, and data collection to engage the record clerks of the various hospitals.

He said after the end of the week- long visit, the Ministry will repeat the exercise by the end of the year and it is going to be done annually twice in year involving all Directorate of the MOH to go down to field and find out what the nurses and other health related staff are facing in their area of deployment.