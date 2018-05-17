New Minister Takes Over Mines

The new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Dr. Morie Komba Manyeh formally took charge of the ministry yesterday after an impressive handing over ceremony at the ministry’s conference room at Youyi Building in Freetown.

In his statement, the outgoing Minister, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray congratulated Dr. Manyeh for the confidence reposed in him by President Bio to serve the country in that capacity.

Describing him as an established educationist and a statesman, Alhaji Mansaray said he has no doubt that the man taking over from him will deliver to the expectation of all.

Alhaji Mansaray said that under his supervision the Ministry has formulated policies in the mineral sector and put together legislative frame work for effective management of the country’s mineral resources for the benefit of the people.

He spoke about regulations relating to the environment, social operations and management of mineral sector aimed at protecting and developing mining communities with a degree of transparency.

Alhaji Mansaray lamented that the harmonization of policy and legislation bordering on mining with no recourse to other MDAs has been a major challenge for his ministry.

Responding, the new Minister thanked his predecessor for formally handing over to him policy documents and other essential documents and promised to go through them carefully.

“I believe in continuity and I promised I won’t dismantle things for the sake of it…… good things must be nourished and promoted especially if they are in the interest of the country”, the Minister said.

He added that his responsibility to the country, to the President and staff of the ministry is to have something that works for the country, the mining communities and the people of Sierra Leone.

The Minister told his audience that he will endeavor to take the ministry to higher heights by making it effective, productive and to establish an amicable working relationship between him and the staff. He admonished all to put politics aside as they work effectively to achieve their goals as a team

Dr. Manyeh said since the focus of His Excellency, President Maada Bio’s New Direction is mobilization of revenue his Ministry will ensure revenue generation is at the heart of everything they will do.

He said like government, the community should realise maximum benefits from mining activities, adding nothing will stand in the way of generating the much needed revenue.