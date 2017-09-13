New Nigeria Envoy Meets Foreign Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara, has today (12th September 2017), received the High Commissioner designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada in a ceremony held in the Ministry’s conference hall, Tower Hill, Freetown.

Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara heartily welcomed the High Commissioner designate to Sierra Leone and wished him success in executing his mandate. He assured him of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Dr. Samura M.W Kamara extended profound thanks and appreciation to the High Commissioner designate and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their solidarity and warm support during the civil war in the country; the Ebola scourge and the recent mudslide and flood disaster on August 14 in Freetown and its environs.

The recent visit of Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama after the mudslide disaster was a clear testimony of excellent friendship and solidarity between the two nations, he added. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the history between Sierra Leone and Nigeria is so rich, prolonged and difficult to fault, noting that, in spite of the strong Nigerian business enclave in Sierra Leone, there are still several ways to continue to build upon this relationship especially in the area of trade and investment.

Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara lauded the numerous assistance and support Nigeria has offered to Sierra Leone in enhancing not only the diplomatic relations, but also in the health and security sectors in the country. The challenges faced between the two countries he said, provide an opportunity to explore newer ways of intensifying cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

The High Commissioner designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada thanked the Minister and staff for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage as this is his first visit to Sierra Leone. ‘It is my hope that with the calibre of people I have met in your ministry especially the Ministers, Director General and Senior Management staff, we will put hands together to beef up the relationship between Nigeria and Sierra Leone’, the High Commissioner Designate stated.

Our immediate target, he disclosed, is to build more on the existing cordial bilateral relations and to create more awareness in all facets of society across the two countries. ‘My hope is to do the best that I can to bring a very good and cordial relationship between the people of Sierra Leone and the Nigerian community resident in Sierra Leone’, the High Commissioner designate concluded.

Present at the ceremony were: the Minister of State II, Hon. Isata Kabia; the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Deputy Directors General, Directors of various Divisions and Heads of Sections of the Ministry.

Emmanuel A.B. Turay

Head of Section

Media and Public Relations