New Sierra Rutile Boss Assures Workers

By Sylvester Samba

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Sierra Rutile Company, Rob Hattingh has said that, as his company enters the next phase of evolution; the employees would continue to be the most important asset. Speaking to journalists in Freetown on Friday 20th January, 2017, Mr. Hattingh said with the principles of safety, team work, respect, employing local people and fostering community relationships , Sierra Rutile would work together to improve the future.

The new Chief Executive Officer also said he was delighted to work with the Sierra Rutile team. “As you know the Sierra Rutile operation has a proud history in Sierra Leone, occupying a standard role in the national economy. More than simply a source of employment, Sierra Rutile provides world class mineral Sand products to the global market place”, Mr. Hattingh noted.

He further explained that the experiences and skills of their employee would be a key factor in the success of the integration operation growth. “One of my key areas of focus would be to ensure the continuity of operations and building positions, mutual beneficial relationships with the Government and its main agencies, with regional and community representatives and other key bodies within the country, the CEO maintained.

Mr. Hattingh added that on 7th December 2016, the company completed the merger with Iluka, a major global producer of high grade titanium dioxide products, rutile and synthetic rutile with over 60 years experience in mineral sands exploration, project development, operation, marketing and rehabilitation.

He stressed that the merger reflects the company’s strong market position and provides growth opportunities for the operation and its employees. “The combination of the experience and kills of Sierra Rutile employees with Iluka’s operational and technical experiences gained across multiple ore bodies and processing facilities over many years would enhance the company’s operational performance for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Mr. Hattingh explained.